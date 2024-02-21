Slightly cooler today with another warm-up for the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A weak weather disturbance is moving through the region today bringing some isolated showers, breezier conditions and cooler temperatures.

For the evening ahead, skies will be clear, winds will be light with chillier temperatures.

Temperatures will stay near the seasonal averages through at least Thursday.

High pressure will then build back over the Desert Southwest Friday and into the weekend, allowing temperatures to warm to above normal again.

Daytime highs will quickly climb to the 80s by Saturday, making it the warmest day of the year so far.

A more unsettled weather pattern will return, which will bring back clouds this weekend with possible rain chances and slightly cooler temperatures again early next week.