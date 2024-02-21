Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Slightly cooler today with another warm-up for the weekend

Weather Authority/ KYMA
By
today at 3:36 PM
Published 3:24 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A weak weather disturbance is moving through the region today bringing some isolated showers, breezier conditions and cooler temperatures.

For the evening ahead, skies will be clear, winds will be light with chillier temperatures.

Temperatures will stay near the seasonal averages through at least Thursday.

High pressure will then build back over the Desert Southwest Friday and into the weekend, allowing temperatures to warm to above normal again.

Daytime highs will quickly climb to the 80s by Saturday, making it the warmest day of the year so far.

A more unsettled weather pattern will return, which will bring back clouds this weekend with possible rain chances and slightly cooler temperatures again early next week.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content