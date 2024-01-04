Clear & dry conditions for the rest of the work week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Yesterday's storm system is continuing off to the east, and we're left with clearer skies and drier conditions today.

Clear and dry conditions with slightly below-normal temperatures will continue through Saturday.

A second and even colder weather system will arrive in the region on Sunday, bringing additional chance for rain showers, stronger winds and colder temperatures.

Early morning freezing temperatures are likely across the area early next week.