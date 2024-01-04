Skip to Content
Clear & dry conditions for the rest of the work week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Yesterday's storm system is continuing off to the east, and we're left with clearer skies and drier conditions today.

Clear and dry conditions with slightly below-normal temperatures will continue through Saturday.

A second and even colder weather system will arrive in the region on Sunday, bringing additional chance for rain showers, stronger winds and colder temperatures.

Early morning freezing temperatures are likely across the area early next week.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

