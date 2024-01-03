Skip to Content
Rain showers and breezier conditions on this Wednesday

today at 5:00 PM
Published 3:08 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - The first of two weather systems will move across the area today and tonight, bringing a brief period of light showers.

We also have strong westerly winds today, where highest gusts of 20-30 MPH will be possible across the Desert Southwest.

Breeziness will even linger into our Thursday.

A second and even colder weather system is then expected for Sunday bringing additional rain and gustier conditions.

Temperatures will also cool off starting Thursday resulting in slightly below-normal temperatures with highs in the mid 60s.

Colder afternoons and overnight freezing temperatures are likely starting early next week.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

