Rain showers and breezier conditions on this Wednesday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - The first of two weather systems will move across the area today and tonight, bringing a brief period of light showers.

We also have strong westerly winds today, where highest gusts of 20-30 MPH will be possible across the Desert Southwest.

Breeziness will even linger into our Thursday.

A second and even colder weather system is then expected for Sunday bringing additional rain and gustier conditions.

Temperatures will also cool off starting Thursday resulting in slightly below-normal temperatures with highs in the mid 60s.

Colder afternoons and overnight freezing temperatures are likely starting early next week.