Temperatures and clouds will increase through the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Today is the first day of the Christmas Ville at the Z Fun Factory, and make sure to bundle up, there will be real snow.

Partly cloudy skies, slightly breezy, and chillier temperatures will be in our forecast for the rest of our Friday evening.

A ridge of high pressure will hover over the Desert Southwest keeping our temperatures well above-normal this weekend and into early next week.

Clouds will also increase throughout the weekend, but dry conditions will persist.



A significant weather pattern change that will cause an increase in rain chances across the region going through the middle to latter portions of next week.

Climate's Predication Center shows above-normal rain for our region.

Day time highs will warm into the mid and upper 70 through the weekend.

Moisture and clouds will increase early next week, as temperatures cool and rain chances increase by the middle of next week.