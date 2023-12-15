Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Temperatures and clouds will increase through the weekend

Weather Authority/ KYMA
By
today at 4:16 PM
Published 3:39 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Today is the first day of the Christmas Ville at the Z Fun Factory, and make sure to bundle up, there will be real snow.

Partly cloudy skies, slightly breezy, and chillier temperatures will be in our forecast for the rest of our Friday evening.

A ridge of high pressure will hover over the Desert Southwest keeping our temperatures well above-normal this weekend and into early next week.

Clouds will also increase throughout the weekend, but dry conditions will persist.

A significant weather pattern change that will cause an increase in rain chances across the region going through the middle to latter portions of next week.

Climate's Predication Center shows above-normal rain for our region.

Day time highs will warm into the mid and upper 70 through the weekend.

Moisture and clouds will increase early next week, as temperatures cool and rain chances increase by the middle of next week.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content