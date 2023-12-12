Brief cooling by midweek with continuing warming later in the week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Air Quality Alert: The Imperial County APCD has declared a MANDATORY wood burning curtailment, all day today for Imperial Valley and El Centro areas.

Temperatures today will be similar to yesterday’s before a slight cool down on Wednesday and Thursday as a low pressure system moves through the Desert Southwest.

A ridging will build back in for the end of the workweek and weekend causing afternoon high temperatures to go above-normal.

It will become breezier for Yuma County with closer to seasonable temperatures by the midweek.

Lows will be in the 40s and 50s with highs in mid 70s for the remainder of the week and into the weekend.