Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Brief cooling by midweek with continuing warming later in the week

By
today at 6:13 PM
Published 3:34 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Air Quality Alert: The Imperial County APCD has declared a MANDATORY wood burning curtailment, all day today for Imperial Valley and El Centro areas.

Temperatures today will be similar to yesterday’s before a slight cool down on Wednesday and Thursday as a low pressure system moves through the Desert Southwest.

A ridging will build back in for the end of the workweek and weekend causing afternoon high temperatures to go above-normal.

It will become breezier for Yuma County with closer to seasonable temperatures by the midweek.

Lows will be in the 40s and 50s with highs in mid 70s for the remainder of the week and into the weekend.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content