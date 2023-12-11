Mild and calm start to the work week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - We have clouds coming from the west, bringing mostly cloudy skies today and through the night, but no rain is expected as we have dew points below 20 degrees.

Cooling temperatures throughout the evening, with overnight lows being pretty chilly as lows will be in the mid and low 40s.

The Imperial County APCD has declared a MANDATORY NO BURN day for residents within the Calexico area on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 (TOMORROW).

A pattern change will result in a subtle warming trend for the next few days.

During the middle of the week, a low-pressure system will enter through Desert Southwest resulting in a brief cool down.

A warming trend will resume late in the week and through the weekend with highs climbing into the mid-70s by Friday.

Even though temperatures will be warmer than normal, it will still be a comfortable week.