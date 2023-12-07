Tracking cooler temps and gustier winds

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A cooling trend will take place over the next few days as a

trough moves in through this weekend.

This system will help push temperatures closer to average by Saturday while also bringing breezy to locally windy conditions Friday into Saturday.

A Wind Advisory is issued Friday P.M. until 1 P.M. (MST) Saturday for portions of Imperial County due to North winds with highest gusts up to 50 MPH.

Gustier winds will begin to move in starting on Friday night into Saturday leading to breezy to windy conditions across the Desert Southwest.

Highest gusts of 20-30 MPH will be possible.

Temperatures will cool into the mid and upper 60s this weekend, which is seasonable for this time of year.

Another High Pressure will likely build back in by the end of the weekend, resulting in a slight warm-up heading into next week.