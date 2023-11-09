Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Staying breezy with comfortable temperatures

Weather Authority/ KYMA
By
Updated
today at 3:50 PM
Published 3:39 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Winds have weakened compared to last couple of days, but it's still staying breezy for Yuma County with wind gusts up to 20 MPH through Sunday.

Near to slightly below-normal temperatures are in the forecast through Friday, but as weak high-pressure returns over the weekend temperatures will warm back to slightly above normal by Sunday.

Temperatures will begin to warm-up into the 80s for Veterans Day weekend and carry into early next week.

Looking ahead to next week, as we increase in cloud cover, there is a chance unsettled weather finally returns to the Southwest during the latter half of next week.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content