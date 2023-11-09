Staying breezy with comfortable temperatures

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Winds have weakened compared to last couple of days, but it's still staying breezy for Yuma County with wind gusts up to 20 MPH through Sunday.

Near to slightly below-normal temperatures are in the forecast through Friday, but as weak high-pressure returns over the weekend temperatures will warm back to slightly above normal by Sunday.

Temperatures will begin to warm-up into the 80s for Veterans Day weekend and carry into early next week.

Looking ahead to next week, as we increase in cloud cover, there is a chance unsettled weather finally returns to the Southwest during the latter half of next week.