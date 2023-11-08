Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Winds continue until Thursday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Breezy to windy conditions continue today with a few weather alerts in effect through Thursday.

An Air Quality Alert is now in effect all day today for strong and gusty winds, producing widespread blowing dust that may result in health risks. 

A Wind Advisory is also in effect for portions of the Desert Southwest which includes Blythe, until tomorrow afternoon for gusts up to 45 MPH.

Breezy to windy conditions will be possible through Thursday with gusts ranging of 20-35 MPH acorss the Desert Southwest.

A dry cold front moves through today, keeping the winds but it will at least bring a noticeable cool down with highs dropping into the upper seventies starting today.

Dry conditions are expected to continue through the start of next week, while temperatures warm to slightly above normal starting for Veteran's Day weekend.

Melissa Zaremba

