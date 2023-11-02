Skip to Content
Gradually warming up into the weekend

Weather Authority/ KYMA
today at 4:01 PM
Published 3:14 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - High pressure will settle across the Desert Southwest
through at least the coming weekend, resulting in a gradual warming trend and a return to slightly above-normal temperatures.

Temperatures will begin to cool starting the evening hours, and conditions will continue to be clam, dry, and, clear.

And today is also Dia De Los Muertos (Day of the Dead), which is a traditional Mexican holiday.

By the weekend daytime highs will be in the upper 80s and close to 90s through early next week.

A slight cooldown is likely during the latter half of next week with temperatures returning closer to seasonal averages.

Melissa Zaremba

