Breezier today and seasonable temperatures continue

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A little breezier today with southerly winds impacting Yuma County with gusts expected 20-25 MPH this afternoon/evening.

Winds will begin to decrease after midnight.

High temperatures will be in the 80s across the Desert Southwest with overnight lows mostly in the 50s under clear to mostly clear skies.

For the rest of the week, the Desert Southwest will be under dry conditions with near-average temperatures.

Another weather system will arrive over the weekend bringing an increase in winds and even cooler temperatures for Sunday and Monday.

For the final weekend of October, daytime highs will make their way to the 70s later this weekend and early next week.

Breezy to windy conditions are expected by Sunday where blowing dust will be possible.