Cooler and breezier days are on the way

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A ridge of high pressure has moved further east, but still keeping the heat and even near record-breaking temperatures again today across the Desert Southwest.

Unseasonably hot temperatures will carry through this weekend, with highs trending 5-13 degrees above-normal.

A trough of low pressure will make it's way from the Pacific Northwest, bringing a cooling trend and stronger winds starting this weekend.

Winds will begin to strengthen Saturday night across the area, with highest peak gusts of 20-25 MPH.

Gustier winds and chance for patchy blowing dust will favor the Imperial County area on Sunday where 30 MPH gusts will be possible.

Widespread breeziness will carry through Monday.

Temperatures will cool back to the 90s by Sunday, and will drop to the 80s by early next week.

This next weather system will also bring a chance of rain for portions of south-central Arizona, especially over higher elevation areas, rain chances for the Desert Southwest is looking for Tuesday night.