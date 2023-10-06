Skip to Content
Above-normal temperatures will continue for the first full weekend of October

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Today is expected to be the warmest day of the week with highs across most of the Desert Southwest climbing just above 100 degrees.

Above-normal temperatures and overall dry conditions will persit over the next several days as high pressure dominates across the region.

A few passing clouds will continue through the weekend, with a slight increase in moisture over the next couple days may also allow for some showers to develop over the higher elevation areas of eastern AZ this weekend.

Temperatures will remain above normal into next week, but there will be a slow cooling trend
bringing highs back into the lower to middle nineties by the middle of next week.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 as a weekday weathercaster and reporter.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

