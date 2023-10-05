Temperatures continue to climb

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Starting today, above-normal temperatures will return to the Desert Southwest where highs will trend in the upper 90s.

Even though afternoons are going to be warmer, evenings and overnight temperatures will still be cool and comfortable.

Dry conditions will prevail over the next several days as high pressure builds into the region, but it will bring warmer temperatures.

Daytime highs will peak into the triple digits by Friday, and above-normal temperatures are likely to persist well into next week.

A slight increase in moisture will occur over the weekend which may produce a few light showers over

the eastern Arizona.

DROUGHT UPDATE: Just 3 months ago, the state of Arizona wasn't experiencing any severe or extreme drought conditions, but now about 28% of the state is having severe and 6% is having extreme drought.

Thankfully none of the state is experiencing exceptional drought.