More winds with cooler & calmer days ahead

Weather Authority/ KYMA
By
today at 2:15 PM
Published 2:49 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A weather disturbance moving across the Desert Southwest during the next couple of days will deliver breezy to locally windy conditions, with the strongest winds expected across portions of Imperial County.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for portions of Imperial County until 8 a.m. Wednesday where highest gusts expected at 55 MPH also bringing blowing dust for Imperial County.

The Imperial County APCD has issued an air quality alert through the rest of this Tuesday due to increased particulate matter from blowing dust.

Breezy to windy conditions will linger into Wednesday where stronger winds will pick up again during the late afternoon and evening.

Ongoing water releases from Painted Rock Dam have decreased to the point that now the gauges along the Gila River near Dateland as well as near Dome/Yuma have fallen 1.5-2 feet below action stage.

Flood Warning along the Gila River between Painted Rock Dam and the Colorado River still remain in place through the evening.

By tomorrow, temperatures will drop into the upper 80s and then slightly warming back to the low 90s, but staying cooler for the season.

A warming trend is anticipated by the weekend with temperatures returning back to around normal early next week.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 as a weekday weathercaster and reporter.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

