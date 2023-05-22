Warm and dry week ahead

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A dry and calmer weather pattern will settle into the region

through the week with shower and thunderstorm activity exited well to the north.

For the rest of the evening, skies will stay clear, and temperatures will stay warm, overnight lows will eventually drop into the mid and upper 60s.

Ongoing releases from Painted Rock Dam continue to travel down the Gila River through Yuma County.

Flood Warning along the Gila River between Painted Rock Dam and the Colorado River have been extended out another seven days through at least May 30.

Temperatures will hover slightly above the seasonal normal for the first half of the week, however, temperatures will retreat closer to normal later this week.

The next couple of days will also be breezy with expected peak gusts ranging from 20-25 MPH.