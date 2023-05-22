Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
today at 2:10 PM
Published 3:13 PM

Warm and dry week ahead

Weather Authority/ KYMA

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A dry and calmer weather pattern will settle into the region
through the week with shower and thunderstorm activity exited well to the north.

For the rest of the evening, skies will stay clear, and temperatures will stay warm, overnight lows will eventually drop into the mid and upper 60s.

Ongoing releases from Painted Rock Dam continue to travel down the Gila River through Yuma County.

Flood Warning along the Gila River between Painted Rock Dam and the Colorado River have been extended out another seven days through at least May 30.

Temperatures will hover slightly above the seasonal normal for the first half of the week, however, temperatures will retreat closer to normal later this week.

The next couple of days will also be breezy with expected peak gusts ranging from 20-25 MPH.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 as a weekday morning weathercaster and reporter.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content