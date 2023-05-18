Skip to Content
News 11 Weather: Possible morning rain

The desert southwest could see some scattered rain showers on Friday morning

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Mainly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms will continue 
to be favored over the higher terrain of Arizona through at least Friday. For the lower deserts, shower and thunderstorm coverage will be lower, favoring the evening hours. Very localized brief heavy rain will be  possible, while strong gusty winds will be fairly likely for a good portion of the area through Friday. 

