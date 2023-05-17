Skip to Content
Increasing humidity brining chances for showers

Weather Authority/ KYMA

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Showers and thunderstorms will continue to be favored over the higher terrain of Arizona through Friday.

The lower deserts have less than a 15 percent chance for today but increase to 10 to 20 percent by Friday.

What is also on the rise this week is our dewpoints, we are in for some humid conditions by Thursday and will linger into Friday.

As more moisture increases chances for rain showers and thunderstorms is possible for Yuma County starting as early as Thursday.

Greater chances for rain showers is looking on Friday.

Breezier conditions will also be expected through Friday with highest peak gusts of 20-30 MPH will be possible.

Ongoing releases from Painted Rock Dam continue to travel down the Gila River through Yuma County.

Flood warnings along the Gila River between Painted Rock Dam and the Colorado River have been extended out another seven days through at least May 23.

Temperatures will continue to be well above average through Wednesday, followed by returning to average levels by Thursday-Friday.

Warming resumes again over the weekend with highs rising back to the triple-digits.

Melissa Zaremba

