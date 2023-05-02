Skip to Content
Cool and breezy rest of the week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Current lower pressure system bringing some weather changes across the area and that includes more wind.

This system will also result in occasionally breezy conditions during the afternoon and evening hours.

We have another set of wind advisories issued for portions of Imperial County.

For the first Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 MPH with gusts up to 40 MPH expected.

The second Wind Advisory, southwest winds 30 to 40 MPH with gusts up to 50 MPH expected.

Breezy to windy conditions will linger into our Wednesday as well.

Blowing dust will be a factor for Imperial Valley, so make sure to take extra precautions while behind the wheel.

Temperatures will gradually cool through the week reaching a below-normal for the rest of the week before warming back up to seasonal temperatures by early next week.

A Flood Warning has been extended until 5 p.m. Sunday, May 7, for water being released from Painted Rock Dam continues to travel down the Gila River through Yuma County.

