Get ready for triple-digit temperatures

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Temperatures will remain above-normal with highs in the lower 90s this afternoon, temperatures will begin to cool this evening and tonight.

There is a Flood Warning that remains in effect until 5 p.m. next Tuesday, May 2, for water being released from Painted Rock Dam continues to travel down the Gila River through Yuma County.

Impacts include closures of unbridged crossings, inundation of some low-lying farmland, and any recreational interests along the river.

A weather system passing to the northeast of the region will result in breezy conditions tomorrow for our area.

By the latter half of the week and into the upcoming weekend, a ridge of high pressure strengthens over the western United States, where a warming trend will increase our temperatures for the next serval days.

Highs are expected to climb into the upper 90s and along with our first round of triple-digits of the year so far.

Looking out for record heat on Sunday, as our record for Yuma is 103 degrees, and El Centro is 104 degrees.

With the hotter temperatures for the spring make sure to put our heat safety tips into action.