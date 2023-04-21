Skip to Content
NBC 11 weather: A hot weekend ahead

Temperatures will climb to the high 90's and possibly push triple digits this weekend

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Under mostly clear skies, temperatures will steadily warm through 
the weekend with most lower desert communities reaching the lower to middle 90s starting Saturday.  A fast moving weather system is expected to pass near the Four Corners area early next week 
resulting in slightly cooler temperatures, breezy conditions, but with no precipitation expected.

