NBC 11 weather: A hot weekend ahead
Temperatures will climb to the high 90's and possibly push triple digits this weekend
YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Under mostly clear skies, temperatures will steadily warm through
the weekend with most lower desert communities reaching the lower to middle 90s starting Saturday. A fast moving weather system is expected to pass near the Four Corners area early next week
resulting in slightly cooler temperatures, breezy conditions, but with no precipitation expected.