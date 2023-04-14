Warming temperatures through the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Pleasant and calm weather conditions are in store for this

afternoon, with below-normal temperatures with mostly to clear skies.

Temperatures will continue to cool with lows dropping into the low 60s by midnight.

Winds have really lightened up and stronger winds will stay in the southwest corner of Imperial County.

For the weekend, very calm conditions where winds will range from 5-10 MPH

Warming temperatures to above normal are expected through the weekend into early next week, with a slight cooling trend back to normal with more breezy winds through the middle of next week.