today at 3:38 PM
Published 3:54 PM

Warming into the 90s for Easter Sunday

Weather Authority/ KYMA

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It's day four of the Yuma County Fair and it's also Good Friday, we are in for pleasant and enjoyable weather conditions.

Dry and very quiet weather conditions will persist through the middle of next week as temperatures warm into an above-normal range.

With the warmer conditions this weekend there is a minor heat risk across the area, so make sure to remember your heat safety tips.

Even warmer days are expected on Monday and Tuesday where highs will be near 100s.

A fast-moving weather disturbance sweeping into the region during the latter half of next week, which will bring a temporary cooling trend along with breezy conditions.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 as a weekday morning weathercaster and reporter.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

