By
today at 3:07 PM
Published 3:27 PM

Breezy and warmer today, with rising temperatures for the weekend

Weather Authority/ KYMA

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Today, we are seeing some passing clouds in our skies but staying nice and dry.

It's a little breezy this afternoon, with a north-northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

After noon highs will trend much warmer through this weekend and into early next week, with the first 90-degree temperatures of the year expected.

Temperatures may fall below normal once again during the latter part of next week.

It's Easter weekend, and with the warmer temperatures there is a minor heat risk, so don't forget your heat safety precautions.

DROUGHT: It's Thursday, so our latest drought monitor has been released, and looking at our short-term drought conditions for the Desert Southwest, we are still experiencing dry to moderate conditions. 

Melissa Zaremba

