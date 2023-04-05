Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
today at 3:03 PM
Published 3:39 PM

A big warm-up is coming for the weekend

Weather Authority/ KYMA

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Dry and quiet weather for the next several days, and afternoon highs trending below normal for now.

It's day two for the Yuma County Fair and weather conditions will be calm, mostly clear, and chiller later tonight.

Breezier conditions will arrive tomorrow, with a north wind of 10 to 15 MPH, with gusts as high as 25 MPH.

Temperatures by this weekend are expected to warm up into the 90s and continue into the first part of next week.

With the warmer conditions, make sure to plan accordingly, and don't forget your heat safety precautions as we head into warmer temperatures for Easter weekend.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 as a weekday morning weathercaster and reporter.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content