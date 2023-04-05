A big warm-up is coming for the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Dry and quiet weather for the next several days, and afternoon highs trending below normal for now.

It's day two for the Yuma County Fair and weather conditions will be calm, mostly clear, and chiller later tonight.

Breezier conditions will arrive tomorrow, with a north wind of 10 to 15 MPH, with gusts as high as 25 MPH.

Temperatures by this weekend are expected to warm up into the 90s and continue into the first part of next week.

With the warmer conditions, make sure to plan accordingly, and don't forget your heat safety precautions as we head into warmer temperatures for Easter weekend.