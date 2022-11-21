Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
today at 2:53 PM
Published 5:56 PM

A warming trend leading up to Thanksgiving

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Nice and dry conditions will prevail through the week.

A stronger ridge of high pressure will settle over the west coast by the middle of the week, which will warm-up our temperatures in the upcoming days.

By tonight our weather conditions will stay quiet and calm with high level cloudiness starting tonight an persisting into our Tuesday.

By the middle and end of the week afternoon highs will rise to the mid and upper 70s, which is the warmest it's been in the past several days.

Come Thanksgiving it will be seasonable warm along with stronger winds across the Desert Southwest.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 as a weekday morning weathercaster and reporter.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content