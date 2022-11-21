A warming trend leading up to Thanksgiving

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Nice and dry conditions will prevail through the week.

A stronger ridge of high pressure will settle over the west coast by the middle of the week, which will warm-up our temperatures in the upcoming days.

By tonight our weather conditions will stay quiet and calm with high level cloudiness starting tonight an persisting into our Tuesday.

By the middle and end of the week afternoon highs will rise to the mid and upper 70s, which is the warmest it's been in the past several days.

Come Thanksgiving it will be seasonable warm along with stronger winds across the Desert Southwest.