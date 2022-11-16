Windy and breezy Wednesday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It's a breezy to windy day across the Desert Southwest.

With the stronger winds make sure to take extra precautions if you are going to be behind the wheel or spending time outdoors.

A Wind Advisory is now in effect until 7 p.m. (PST) TONIGHT for portions of Southeastern California for strong North winds with the highest expected gusts of 40-50 mph.

Due to the dusty conditions, the Imperial County APCD issued an Air Quality Alert until 4 p.m. (PST) today for some areas in Southeastern California which include El Centro, Winterhaven, Calexico, Alamorio, and Brawley.

Through this evening areas in Yuma and Imperial counties will stay pretty breezy with expected gusts peaking around 20-30 mph.

Later tonight and earlier tomorrow morning winds are expected to lighten up however, it's still possible to experience high gusts up to 20 mph.

Cooler-than-normal temperatures and dry conditions will persist for the rest of the week with stronger winds making a return for the weekend.