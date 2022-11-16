Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
today at 3:09 PM
Published 3:48 PM

Windy and breezy Wednesday

Weather Authority/ KYMA

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It's a breezy to windy day across the Desert Southwest.

With the stronger winds make sure to take extra precautions if you are going to be behind the wheel or spending time outdoors.

A Wind Advisory is now in effect until 7 p.m. (PST) TONIGHT for portions of Southeastern California for strong North winds with the highest expected gusts of 40-50 mph.

Due to the dusty conditions, the Imperial County APCD issued an Air Quality Alert until 4 p.m. (PST) today for some areas in Southeastern California which include El Centro, Winterhaven, Calexico, Alamorio, and Brawley.

Through this evening areas in Yuma and Imperial counties will stay pretty breezy with expected gusts peaking around 20-30 mph.

Later tonight and earlier tomorrow morning winds are expected to lighten up however, it's still possible to experience high gusts up to 20 mph.

Cooler-than-normal temperatures and dry conditions will persist for the rest of the week with stronger winds making a return for the weekend.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 as a weekday morning weathercaster and reporter.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content