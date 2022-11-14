Skip to Content
Cool temperatures for the week with gustier winds by our mid-week

Weather Authority/ KYMA

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Starting the week with quiet weather conditions and cool temperatures.

We will start to increase in clouds later tonight and into tomorrow morning, but no rain is expected over the next several days.

Breezier conditions will start to arrive in Yuma county areas by tomorrow with strong and gusty winds across the Desert Southwest by Wednesday.

By the middle of the week we can expect high wind gusts of 15 to 30 mph where patchy and blowing dust will be possible.

Cooler than normal temperatures will persist all this week as afternoon highs will trend about 7 to 10 degrees below-normal.

Despite the winds this week it's going to be a dry and sunny week ahead.

Melissa Zaremba

