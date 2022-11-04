Warmer for the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - We finally made it toward the end of the week and it's been a pretty windy few days.

Thankfully winds have finally calmed down and we can expect that even for our upcoming weekend.

Afternoon highs are a little warmer today, but get ready for an even chillier night.

For the rest of the evening and early tomorrow morning, we will stay calm with mostly clear skies.

Looking ahead to the weekend even though we will be a little warmer we still will be staying cooler than normal for this time of year.

At the start of next week, we will have more wind and greater rain chances across the Desert Southwest.

Greater rain chances are expected Monday-Wednesday and another cooling trend by the middle of next week.