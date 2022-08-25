Skip to Content
Drier and warmer days ahead for the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It's a much calmer day here in the Desert Southwest with some lingering moisture staying here in the area for now.

However, tracking a flow of drier air stating to enter our atmosphere, with drier conditions approaching for the upcoming weekend.

By tonight temperatures will drop into the double digits but it will still be warm and humid with dew points staying in the 60s.

In the coming days we will be below and near our seasonal average, with above normal temperatures arriving early next week.

Melissa Zaremba

