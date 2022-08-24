Another active weather day for the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It continues to be very humid with temperatures trending slightly below-normal for today.

We also have an uptrend for the Desert Southwest to experience more storm activity this evening.

A Flood Watch is in effect until 1 AM for Yuma and Imperial counties.

Not everyone will see rain, however any storms entering our area will be capable of intense rainfall rates and localized flooding.

Do NOT drive through flowing water.

It will be a breezy evening and stronger winds will approach again tonight with possible gusts reaching 35 MPH for Yuma county.