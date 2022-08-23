Trending for more storm activity

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Weather conditions remain warm and humid with some clouds this evening and extending into tonight.

However, we could experience some storms later this evening, but activity is expected to occur up to the North and Northeast of Yuma.

Stronger winds will approach later tonight especially up to the north with possible gusts reaching 30 MPH or stronger, blowing dust and sand is possible.

If you encounter any blowing dust especially when behind the wheel make sure to pull off the road, turn your car lights off and keep your foot off the brake.

We increase with more rain showers and thunderstorms starting tomorrow afternoon and evening.

Possible risks within our area is heavy rainfall, winds, blowing dusts and localized flooding.