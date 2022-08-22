Skip to Content
Calmer day to start the week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Storm chances are trending lower for today with clearer and calmer conditions for the rest of our evening.

Later tonight slightly stronger winds will approach with possible wind gusts up to 20 MPH.

We won't escape the humidity, plenty of moisture will stay put in the Desert Southwest keeping our conditions feeling very muggy and sticky.

By tomorrow we will trend up with slight rain opportunities, but our best chance to experience more storm activity is on Wednesday.

Afternoon highs for the week are also looking to stay near our seasonal average of 106.

Melissa Zaremba

