Calmer start to the week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Our weather conditions is much calmer and quieter today. However, still feels sticky as dew points remain in the mid and upper 60s.

Temperatures will continue to stay warm through the evening and into our later nighttime hours with much clear skies.

The first half of the week our temperatures will be warmer and rise slightly above our seasonal average of 107.

More monsoonal moisture with greater storm chances will be back later this week with cooler temperatures.

