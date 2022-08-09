More rain chances for the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Temperatures are staying slightly cooler for this time of year, but with the extra humidity it's not going to feel any cooler, but rather sticky.

With the increase in rain chances there's a Flood Watch in effect until 2 a.m. Wednesday due to possible heavy rain fall to occur from tonight and tomorrow.

Be aware when there's heavy rain there are risks to be aware of which include gusty winds, blowing dust, lightning and localized flooding.