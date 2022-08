YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Severe thunderstorm warnings, blowing dust advisories and flash flood advisories make their way into the Desert Southwest on Monday evening.

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.