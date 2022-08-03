Greater rain chances are on the way

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Much drier conditions for our region today however, come tomorrow storm chances will gradually increase.

With more monsoonal moisture also means higher dew points as we will be in the 60s and even higher by tomorrow, be prepared to feel sticky.

Greater rain chances is expected for heavier rain showers and thunderstorms as early as tomorrow morning.

Plenty of rain opportunities over the next several days with greater chances later this week and the start of next week.

Gusty winds, blowing dust, heavy rainfall, and localize flooding are possible.