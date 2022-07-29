Skip to Content
today at 6:25 AM
Published 7:28 AM

Mild temperatures but staying humid through the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Tracking light and scattered showers this morning, with mostly cloudy skies.

Temperatures continue to stay cooler than normal, but it won't feel all that cooler as our dew points will stay in the 60s for the next several days making our conditions feel warm and sticky.

Mild temperatures through the weekend with partly cloudy skies.

Tracking 20-30% chance for rain this weekend and the start of next week.

Slight rain chances will continue through the weekend and into the start of next week.

