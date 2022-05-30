Average temperatures and lighter winds for Memorial Day

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Temperatures will stay near normal with clear and sunny skies for Memorial Day. If you have the day off or any outdoor plans make sure to drink plenty of water and lather up on sunscreen.

Winds will be much lighter than what we felt this weekend, but stronger winds will pickup by the evening hours with wind gusts of 10 to 20 MPH, stronger gusts are possible.

Temperatures will continue to stay in the double digits for tomorrow and by the middle of our week triple-digits will take over and we will experience above normal-temperatures.