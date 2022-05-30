Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
today at 4:02 AM
Published 7:36 AM

Average temperatures and lighter winds for Memorial Day

KYMA Weather Authority

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Temperatures will stay near normal with clear and sunny skies for Memorial Day. If you have the day off or any outdoor plans make sure to drink plenty of water and lather up on sunscreen.

Winds will be much lighter than what we felt this weekend, but stronger winds will pickup by the evening hours with wind gusts of 10 to 20 MPH, stronger gusts are possible.

Temperatures will continue to stay in the double digits for tomorrow and by the middle of our week triple-digits will take over and we will experience above normal-temperatures.

Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021. Melissa is a weekday morning weathercaster and reporter.

She graduated from Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication in May 2021, earning her bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content