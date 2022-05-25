Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
today at 5:23 AM
Published 9:52 AM

Get ready for hotter temperatures

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Temperatures are on the rise as today we will warm up to the triple digits. Winds will stay light with wind gust 10 to 15 MPH, so hopefully the light breeze will help keep us a little cooler.

With our hotter temperatures make sure to take precautions, such as staying in air conditioning, drinking plenty of water and reducing your time in the sun.

For the rest to of the week just prepare for the triple digits to continue and we will be hotter than normal for our upcoming Memorial day weekend. By the start of next week temperatures will slightly back cool down.

Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021. Melissa is a weekday morning weathercaster and reporter.

She graduated from Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication in May 2021, earning her bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content