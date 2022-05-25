Get ready for hotter temperatures

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Temperatures are on the rise as today we will warm up to the triple digits. Winds will stay light with wind gust 10 to 15 MPH, so hopefully the light breeze will help keep us a little cooler.

With our hotter temperatures make sure to take precautions, such as staying in air conditioning, drinking plenty of water and reducing your time in the sun.

For the rest to of the week just prepare for the triple digits to continue and we will be hotter than normal for our upcoming Memorial day weekend. By the start of next week temperatures will slightly back cool down.