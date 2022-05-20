News 11 Weather Authority: Nicer weekend ahead

May 20th, 2022

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As we close out the 3rd full week of the month of May, the Desert Southwest is experiencing a minor temperature roll-back.

A large-scale disturbance riding a jet stream is giving the Northern Rockies a brief stint of Winter-like weather conditions.

This translates to a minor temperature drop for our area that comes with a wind price tag.

Areawide, we've already had wind gusts ranging from 25 to 40 miles per hour, with more wind activity expected through the early portion of our evening ahead.

We've only touched up to the range of 93 to 95 degrees for our daytime highs on this Friday as well.

This will set up some relatively milder weekend conditions, with below normal readings for Saturday and possibly into Sunday.

The triple digits are set to return as soon as soon as Tuesday of next week.