May 19th, 2022

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - We're in the process of making a brief transition from the 100s to the 90s.

The latest high pressure ridge continues to weaken, as stronger low is working it's way into the Intermountain West.

The most we're going to drop will be to the lower 90s by this weekend, before the mercury makes another jump back into the triple digits by the mid point of next week.