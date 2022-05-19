Skip to Content
today at 4:56 AM
Published 7:21 AM

Staying above average for now before temperatures go back to normal

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Today will be another day several degrees above normal with plenty of sunshine.

It will be breezy by the afternoon and evening with wind gusts up to 20 MPH, with stronger winds by tomorrow.

By tomorrow we will also be cooler with temperatures finally near our seasonal average. Even through the weekend, we will continue to have relief with cooler temperatures and drop slightly below normal, however, it won't last too long we will warm to the triple digits at the start of next week.

