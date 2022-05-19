First Alert Forecast: A little above normal

Temperatures will remain several degrees above normal before some modest cooling

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Several degrees above normal today before some modest cooling brings them back into a normal range starting Friday. This will be due to a dry weather system passing mainly to the north of the forecast area. This system will also lead to breezy to windy condition on Friday and elevated fire weather conditions. A warming trend begins next week with highs across the lower deserts climbing above 100 by around Tuesday.