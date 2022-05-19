Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 6:32 PM

First Alert Forecast: A little above normal

Temperatures will remain several degrees above normal before some modest cooling

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Several degrees above normal today before some modest cooling brings them back into a normal range starting Friday. This will be due to a dry weather system passing mainly to the north of the forecast area. This system will also lead to breezy to windy condition on Friday and elevated fire weather conditions. A warming trend begins next week with highs across the lower deserts climbing above 100 by around Tuesday.

Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster. Scott comes to the Desert Southwest all the way from Alaska where he covered the military and education beats for KTVA-TV & KTUU-TV.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content