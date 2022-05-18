Skip to Content
today at 5:07 AM
Published 6:57 AM

Staying warm, but finally getting a relief from the triple-digits

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Temperatures will return to double digits with afternoon highs in the upper 90s today. We will see lots of sunshine with winds staying light.

Even though temperatures will be slightly cooler than what we felt so far this week, our temperatures are still going to be warmer than usual so make sure to take precautions.

For the rest of the week, temperatures will continue to be steadily cool but will stay above our seasonal average. Triple digits will return early next week.

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021. Melissa is a weekday morning weathercaster and reporter.

She graduated from Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication in May 2021, earning her bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

