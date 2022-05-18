Staying warm, but finally getting a relief from the triple-digits

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Temperatures will return to double digits with afternoon highs in the upper 90s today. We will see lots of sunshine with winds staying light.

Even though temperatures will be slightly cooler than what we felt so far this week, our temperatures are still going to be warmer than usual so make sure to take precautions.

For the rest of the week, temperatures will continue to be steadily cool but will stay above our seasonal average. Triple digits will return early next week.