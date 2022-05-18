News 11 Weather Authority: Slight heat reduction

May 17th, 2022

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Within the past couple of days, we've seen a slight heat reduction throughout the Desert Southwest.

Areawide, temps have elevated to the 100 to 102 degree range on this Tuesday.

Even though high pressure still remains in place, the ridge has weakened a bit due to a series of disturbances that have helped take the edge off the higher mercury numbers.

Expect the slight temperature relief to continue for the rest of this week.