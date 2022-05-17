Another warm and sunny day

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Temperatures will remain above normal, however, our afternoon highs are expected to be slightly cooler than what we felt so far.

Breezy conditions are in our forecast for today especially come the evening with expected wind gusts of 20 to 30 MPH

A ridge of high pressure will be relaxing over the region, but still keeping our temperatures above our seasonal average. Slightly cooler temperatures will be on-trend for the week as we will take a break from the triple digits.