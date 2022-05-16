Staying hotter than usual

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - We will see another day full of sunshine with temperatures climbing into the triple digits. Make sure to drink plenty of water, reduce time in the sun, check on elderly, kids, and pets.

Winds will stay light through the afternoon, however, come the evening stronger winds will develop with expected wind gusts of 15 to 25 MPH and even stronger gusts in Imperial Valley.

Another triple-digit day is expected tomorrow before temperatures start to slightly cool off.