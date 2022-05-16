Skip to Content
today at 3:48 AM
Published 7:21 AM

Staying hotter than usual

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - We will see another day full of sunshine with temperatures climbing into the triple digits. Make sure to drink plenty of water, reduce time in the sun, check on elderly, kids, and pets.

Winds will stay light through the afternoon, however, come the evening stronger winds will develop with expected wind gusts of 15 to 25 MPH and even stronger gusts in Imperial Valley.

Another triple-digit day is expected tomorrow before temperatures start to slightly cool off.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021. Melissa is a weekday morning weathercaster and reporter.

She graduated from Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication in May 2021, earning her bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

