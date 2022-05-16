News 11 Weather Authority: Heat extension

May 16th, 2022

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The strongest ridge of high pressure yet in 2022 is beginning to wear down, but is still packing a punch.

Even though daytime highs have peaked from 106 to 109 degrees over the weekend, we still have managed mercury numbers to elevate into the neighborhood of 102 to 106 degrees.

Expect another day of 100-plus degree highs before we get some slight relief, with a series of weak disturbances that will turn our temps down into the low 90s for much of the rest of the week.