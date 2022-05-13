News 11 Weather Authority: Last of the 80s

May 12th, 2022

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The residual cool continued for another day here in the Desert Southwest, after the departure of what could be the last strong cold pressure system.

The 80 plus degree highs continued on this Thursday, with temps reaching the mid to high levels; which is still several degrees below normal for this time of year.

An rapidly emerging ridge of high pressure from the South will make all of this a memory, as we'll quickly raise our daytime highs into the high 90s on Friday and then further elevate that spectrum of temperature near 105 degrees by Saturday.

The triple digit high mercury effect could likely last into much of next week.